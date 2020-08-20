Imitation pearl neck pieces to suit every occasion

Short single pearl neck piece

This is a single layer chain imitation pearl pendant necklace. The chain delicate and gold plated giving a very simple and sober look. It is short in length ensuring the beautiful white pearl perfectly sits in the center of your jugular groove right at the base of your neck. This neck piece is easily compatible with any and every outfit of yours thus can be worn everyday. Divergent Single White Pearl Chain/Necklace for Girls is the best buy for you if you are looking for an everyday casual neck piece.

Trendy and stylish party wear

This necklace is made of rose gold plated metal leaves with heavy embellishment of imitation pearls and crystals. It is completed with solid rose gold plated leaves and pearls ear tops. Jewels Galaxy Luxuria Gold Plated White Pearl Necklace Set is a trendy and chic set that will best suit for parties or can be gifted on special occasions. This necklace does not have any traces of lead and nickel which makes them skin friendly. Flaunt this amazing piece without worrying about any skin rash or irritation.

Single layered faux pearl set

This neck piece set is made from 10mm faux pearls. The pearls are coated in high luster powder coating making them durable and give an effect of real pearls. It is matched with clasped single faux pearl earrings to complete the set. The locks and claps are plated in silver and can be clean with ease at home. Taruna Biyani White Imitation Pearl 10mm Bead Size Strand Necklace Mala Set for Women (PS117) looks very classy and sophisticated making it perfect for official use.

Pair it up with all kinds of traditional attire

This neck piece is of choker style with numerous miniature imitation pearls attached to the base. They make a beautiful combination with the golden base. The choker is paired with a gorgeous pair of jhumkas with imitation pearls studded and hanging from them. With the use of premium gold for plating this necklace will not lose its shine over a long period of time. It suits every traditional, wedding receptions and modern attire. The necklace set is made up of high quality gold plating that will suit all skin types and will not harm your skin even in the long run.