Ideal oils for Indian cooking

Weight management edible oil

This product blends the goodness of rice bran and soybean oils. The LOSORB (low absorb) nature of the oil ensures that your body absorbs minimum oil from the consumed food. You get good taste along with no weight gain. The Omega-3 enriched oil helps normalize blood cholesterol levels. It also contains permitted antioxidants, notching-up the oil's healthiness. Besides, the oil enhances the flavours of ingredients without altering their inherent taste. It is a stable oil, which does not smoke easily. This oil is best for everyone. However, if you are into high-on-oil cooking, or have elders to consider, this is the best option.

Refined sunflower oil

The next option on our list is this refined sunflower oil. It is a healthy, vitamin-enriched edible oil. It is high on vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant. As a result, it helps boost immunity and nourish the skin. The oil is neutral in taste. You can be sure that the taste of your ingredients - spices, vegetables, etc. - will be retained unaltered. This oil has a high smoking point and doesn't lose its nutrients at high temperatures. Most important is that the product is reasonably priced. You will surely get value for money in terms of flavour and health. If you love indulging in deep-fried stuff, such as potato chips, then go for it and buy this oil.

Best rice bran oil for cooking

This rice bran oil has been steadily gaining popularity among users. It is a super healthy oil containing nutrients, like permitted antioxidants and vitamins A and D. It helps strengthen the immune system, lowers cholesterol levels, and boosts metabolic rates. The oil is almost tasteless and perfect for cooking Indian dishes - especially Indian sweet dishes. The oil has a high smoking point and is excellent for making fried food. Most importantly, the oil has a long shelf life and doesn't smell rancid or taste bad even after a long time. We recommend this oil for those health buffs who like eating good food while staying fit and active.

Blended, light cooking oil

Our next recommendation is this product, which is a blend of olive oil and rice bran oil. This unique combination of oils makes a healthy cooking medium, with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory micronutrients. The near-neutral taste is perfect for cooking a variety of Indian dishes. The oil has a long shelf life and stays fresh for long periods. Further, the sturdy plastic container has an easy-to-check transparent window at the side of the can that allows you to check the level of oil remaining. This oil is a light, neutral cooking medium that lends itself to all styles of cooking. However, if you are keen on lightly sauteed and gently fried dishes and salads, this oil is the one for you.