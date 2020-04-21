How to Setup a Home Office in a Small Space?

First Step is to identify a corner or a space.

Ideally the space could be away from road side facing to avoid traffic noise. Some uncluttered area of the house with ample empty space and walls where we could place a desk.

Create a multi-functional and multi-utility home office.

For some, it could not be easy to separate the living room into a separate space altogether. In that case, use exiting furniture to create multi-functional and multi-utility space.

Option 1 : Home Hacks -

A simple desk that could mount easily to any existing wall surface to create a multi-use desk Use an existing shelf with a built-in drawer Use a chest of drawers table as a desk. Use a spare table and fix it next to a book shelf or floating wall shelves. You could use a high coffee table, or a chest of drawers if there is no desk. Or. Match a coffee table next to a couch.

Option 2 : Look for a sleek desk that has built-in storage and or hang a wall organizer to organize miscellaneous items next to a desk. You could also use a folding table that is a space-saving desk or a floating desk that won't take up floor space. Depending on the amount of room you have to work with.

You could look at a Smart Computer Desk with Power Outlet that can tidy up your desk and keep the unwanted cables away. Select a one that’s sturdy, folding and easy to clean. A folding desk will give you leg room and more room when its not required you could just fold it back and keep it aside.

Or you could you an elegant & modern Appearance folding table that fold into the wall cabinet. Something that’s easy to mounts onto any wall in your home. Choose a wall mounted table that features multiple storage compartment. A design perfect for compact space, it offers an ideal space-saving solution for those who want to store essential items and keep the room clean.

Decorate the space

Use , books , houseplants, Clock, Photo Frame, Calendars etc to make it look a little more vibrant and interesting.

Get organized.

Clutter can make a small space feel even smaller, and even a bit chaotic. Use a perfect desk organiser to make your desk at home a pleasant working environment. When it comes to a desktop organizer, it’s important to have a spot for all your office supplies. An inbox organizer is perfect to keep files in order, keep important papers on hand, and make it easy to grab pens, scissors, and tacks and all your essential items and office supplies at one place.

Here are some space saving desk options one can choose from.

Frylr Folding Computer Desk with Plugs & USB Ports, Home Office Desks Foldable 43.3x19.6x29.5 Inch Study Table for Student Writing Desk for PC/Laptop, No Installation, Walnut + Black Leg

This branded office writing desk comes with outlet plugs ( 2 charging port & 2 power sockets). Sturdy Folding Writing Desks -- Made of high-qualified MDF (CARB approval), the computer writing desk is easy to clean and uneasy to get scratches, except for crash it too much. The frame of computer office desk is made of heavy-duty and powder-coated steel, with adjustable leg pads, keeping the study desk stable even on an uneven floor.

Folding Wall Mounted Table, Norcia Convertible Craft Desk with Storage, Multi-Function Computer Writing Floating Desk for Home Office (Oak)

Elegant & Modern Appearance --- Clean lines and stylish design add a modern feel to your home or office, simple appearance make our foldable computer desk matches other furniture very well. Durable & Stable Craftsmanship --- Crafted from the P2 standard MDF with NC coating, this handy fold out convertible desk is sturdy and strong enough for your daily use. When folded out, the tabletop can hold up to 44lbs. Easy to Clean & Install . Folding & Space Saving --- The wall mounted table Features multiple storage compartment, our computer desk provides spacious storage for you to store and display you items.

Office Storage Drawer Desk and Cosmetic Jewelry Organizer Makeup Brush Box Lipstick Remote Control Holder.

Storage box has multiple uses and therefore can be used in dressing room, bathroom, study room, office, toilet, living room, bedroom bedside table and other space.The makeup storage box have drawer,convenient for store cosmetics jewelry accessories watch and other small objects.Desk makeup organizer with drawer and compartment design, which could hold different items at the same time Stylish desk organizer, great for cosmetic and small items such as pens, perfume,jewelry

Delifox Office Suppliers 5 Piece Desktop Organizer Set Desk Accessories - Letter Tray, Mail Sorter, Sticky Note Holder, Pen Cup and Magazine Holder, Ivory White

This desk organizer is a five piece set that provides the perfect inbox organizer caddy for your desk at home or in a working environment. This stationery set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, magazine holder, and sticky note holder.

5- Nurturing Green Lucky Bamboo Two Layer Round Glass Pot

Appealing, elegant and easy to grow, our two layer bamboo is a perfect gift for your office and home. One of the strongest fengshui elements they are symbol of good luck and fortune. A Natural Plants comes in a Glass Pot

