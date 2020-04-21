How to get a flat stomach in a month without hitting the gym!

1. Eat Healthy, Go for Whole Grains & fresh vegetables and fruits.

Dieters who eat whole instead of refined grains loose more fat from around their midsections.

2. Keep A Check On Your Calories and Keep Cardio In Check

Muscle is more metabolically active than fat, which means the more you have, the faster your metabolism is and the more calories you burn all day long—all key for a flat stomach.

3. Abs workout

When doing an abs, think about all three planes of motion. Try crunches and reverse crunches , standing side bends for frontal (side-to-side) movement, and twists for rotational action. This will help challenge and define your abs.

4. Drink Green Tea

Multiple studies show that EGCG, an antioxidant in green tea, helps boost metabolism and may specifically target abdominal fat.

5. Sleep Well

Not only can a lack of sleep slow your metabolism, but people who were sleep-deprived have subcutaneous fat cells (the ones right below your skin) that were more insulin resistant, which can lead to weight gain.

6. Watch the Sugar

Insulin production also increases with sugar intake, which can slow your metabolism, making it harder to burn those empty calories.

7. Reduce Salt intake

Your body needs some sodium to function, but too much can lead to fluid retention in the gut. Experts recommend maxing out at 2,400 milligrams of sodium a day

8. Eat fibre rich diet

Fibre-rich food absorbs a large amount of water and slows down the passing of food through the digestive tract. Tip: Pears, Strawberries, Lentils, Flax Seeds, Oats, Almonds, Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa, Chickpeas are some great sources of soluble fibre.

9 . Daily 30 minutes cardio

30-40 minutes of brisk walk per day does significant wonders to your bulging out belly.

10. Drink water, if possible lots of warm water.

Staying hydrated is yet another essential to achieve a flat tummy. It also flushes away the toxins and makes your skin glow.

11.Increase the intake of proteins

Eating Protein-rich food and drinking protein shakes is also a good way to reduce belly fat, boosts metabolism, reduces appetite and assists a lot in shredding off the excess fat, especially from the waist.

12. Use Herbs in your meals

Include ingredients like ginger, peppermint and chamomile in your diet as they super effective in reducing the bloating.

13. Say No to alcohol

14. Don’t take stress

Here are few products that will aid this :-

1Typhoo Organic Green Tea, 25 Tea Bags

Green tea is rich in catechins that double up as a refreshing beverage and a calorie-free hydrating agent making every cup a magical experience. Organically produced ingredients. Pure and Natural as well as free from the use of chemical fertilizer and pesticides.

2. The True Mat TPE Yoga and Exercise Mat with Alignment Lines for Grip (6 X 2 Feet, 6mm Thick)



Reversible non-slip surfaces so you can perform any movement with confidence. Wavy underside stops workout mat from sliding on floor. The subtly textured surface prevents hands and feet from slipping out of position so you can hold poses no matter how vigorous your practice gets. Perfect for hot yoga, pilates mat, meditation or stretching mat. Lightweight (1 kg) and easy to carry to your yoga studio or fitness club with other yoga accessories

3.Sugar Free Natura Powder, 100g -Pack of 2

Great substitute to sugar.

4. Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 Heavy Duty Walking Treadmill with 350 lb High Weight Capacity, Wide Walking Area and Folding for Storage

Burn BIG calories with the SF-T7643 Heavy Duty Folding Walking Treadmill. Big walking surface, big button, big handrails. Did I say big!. High weight capacity of a 350 lbs with a big treadmill walking space (44.5L X 19.5W) that can be moved easily with the transportation wheels. Safe and easy folding and unfolding with soft drop mechanism. Keep track of gains and losses with easy to read backlit multi-display console. Displays: calories burned, speed, distance

5. Dr Trust (USA) Electronic Supernova Digital Personal Weighing Scale for Body Weight (Black)

by Dr Trust

Dr Trust supernova personal scale has been designed with high precision sensors that shows the exact weight placed on it. It helps you to keep a track of your weight to achieve daily fitness goals. Its body is created from 6 mm tempered glass which is strong enough to measure weight up to 180 kg. While it’s slim design and lightweight allows easy storage and carrying when you are travelling

6. Muzili Smart Fitness Band IPX7 Waterproof Fitness Tracker Watch Pedometer Distance Calorie Counter Sleep Monitor Call Message Alert 10 Alarm Clock for Men Women Boys

All-day Activity Tracking - This Muzili activity tracker can collect your activity data such as steps taken, distance traveled, calorie burned, activity duration and running data. Just find this data on “VeryFitPro”APP or band. Other features are Sleep Monitor and 10 Silent Alarms, Call and Message Notification. Never miss any important calls or messages with this fitness band. Anti-theft and Find Phone Function, Wider Compatibility and Easy USB Charge.

