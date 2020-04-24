How to ensure kids remain physically active while indoors

Parents of course can play a key role in helping their child become more physically active. And fret not, it is not as difficult today, with digital advancements to keep your children energized at home! What’s great, is that you need not worry about them having friends over, or not coming back home on time from a play date! Here’s enlisting four fun ways to keep your children not just invigorated, but also entertained indoors:

For starters, you and your kid could learn some new moves from YouTube! You could teach your youngster how to do the moonwalk or even try out freezedance -- dance when the music plays and freeze the moment the DJ stops the music. Try incorporating a good speaker to better create the environment for the same. You could set up a cool 30 minute circuit with your kid around the house. This could involve whatever your kid has at home, a hula hoop, a skipping rope, anything that they use to workout. Do the circuit over your child’s favorite music, make it quick and fun by including 8 different workouts of 3 sets each, play personal trainer or do it with your child together! Make sure you pack in a fun reward after that to motivate the child! Ps. You could also include an obstacle course! Yoga Jenga could be another way to make your child physically active indoors. Write down the name of a yoga posture on each jenga block (names can be repeated) Set up the tower and play the game as usual. But every time a block is pulled out, the player has to do the yoga move. If the tower falls, players have to do the plank for 30 seconds. Did you know you could also play fitness Bingo or Monopoly! If you have a toddler, you could set up a fun treasure hunt, where each treasure is a physical activity to be done by both. The hunt could have different physical activities like jumping jack, a surya namaskar, dance for a few minutes and so on, to keep the excitement alive!

So here you go, simple and fun ways to keep your child fit at home! It isn’t as tedious as you may think. All you need to do is think of the ways you as a parent would stay fit, and marry that with activities that children would enjoy. And Voila! Ps. Alo think of how you can best bring the outdoors inside!

Important Tools you Would Need

Music Mini Speaker EASYSHOPEE S10 Mini Wireless Portable Plastic Bluetooth Speakers

The device is compatible with Bluetooth version 4.1 and comes with a Micro USB. It has an AV Transmission Range of 10metre and comes in Black, White, Red, Blue, Silver colours. It has a Built-in Battery Capacity of 500mAh and can be directly plug into iPod, iPad, MP3, computer etc.

Inktree® Timber Tumbling Tower Wood Block Stacking Game

Handcrafted out of pinewood, the package includes 48 solid pinewood blocks and all blocks have been elaborately chamfered and polished. The game is suitable for children above age 4 and all adults, and played on all occasions. According to the makers, the game enhances hand-eye coordination, makes one more patient and teaches them good control ability.

zpul ssports Weighted Hula Hoop Exercise Ring

A hula hoop is a toy hoop that is twirled around the waist, limbs or neck. Suitable for both kids and adults, it is a perfect way to get some physical activity as it is not possible for everyone to go to the gym every day, for a healthy body. This beautiful and colorful hula hoop is the best way to exercise at home. You can gift this to your kids and they can exercise while playing and this will help them grow physically and mentally.

