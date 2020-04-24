How to enrich your movie watching experience at home

1.Choose the area for setup

Firstly, choose an unused space or room in the house for your home theatre. It might not be as luxurious, but make it compact, and fit in your home theatre system

2.Select a room with proper ventilation or AC

You are going to be cooped up in this room for long hours at a stretch. Make sure it is equipped with an AC or other means of ventilation

3.Size matters

You need to ensure that your home theatre system is compatible with the size of the room. If the TV is too big in accordance to the room, it will ruin the experience. P.S. Do not get too powerful speakers for a small room.

4.Getting the sound right

Part of the movie-watching experience is getting the right decibel levels. In order to replicate this at home, bring in wall posters and other hard surfaces to cover the walls of the movie room.

5.Set up of equipment

The key is to replicate the theatre-like environment inside your house. Set up the speakers in separate corners of the room, place them slightly slanted so that the sound can bounce off of the walls

6.Get seating of your choice

Theatre seats can be hard, faulty and uncomfortable. But at home, we can get preferable comfy seats. Lounge chairs, bean bags or a sofa set are the go to options. If you’ve always dreamt of snuggling in bed to watch your favorite flick, design your bedroom for this!

7.Download beforehand

Download the movie before sitting to watch. Choosing to stream it can be disadvantageous if the internet connection is not perfect. Nothing ruins the mood more than buffering.

8.Prepare for the snacks

Munching on the popcorn adds to the viewing experience. Get some snacks and drinks available in the house to compliment your 2 or 3 hour visual journey.

9.Choose your audience

You can watch a movie simultaneously with friends, or fix a time to watch a movie at night with family. If you are going solo, so be it, but pick an audience basis the movie type, even if you are just at home to bring alive the theatre experience. Whats more, with technology, you could bring in a date or even a friend from abroad!

10.Take a break

Intermissions are important. Just like in theatres, take a break while watching a film or a movie marathon. This will give you time to shake your legs and provide some needed relief to the eyes, while keeping the excitement of the movie alive.

And voila! With this, you can plan a movie night as many times as you like, catching up on all missed favorites!

Here are the equipment that you need to set up the right home theatre system.

1. Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System

The 2.0 dual input multimedia speakers come with multiple audio sources like TV, computer, game console and more. It also comes with a headphone jack for private listening. It has a control console of dimensions 293 mm (H) x 281 mm (W) and a wireless remote with dimensions 111 mm (H) x 43 mm (W) x 18.9 mm (D). It has a THX Certified theatre quality audio to perfectly decode Dolby digital and DTS encoded soundtracks.

2. Panasonic SA-XR50 Slim-Design Home Theater Receiver

The 6.1 channel receiver comes with a slim design and is compatible with DTS-ES surround sound with rear center-channel speaker. It includes remote control and has multiple audio inputs -4 A/V, 1 coaxial and 1 optical. It has 3 composite, 3 S-video, 2 component video inputs. The receiver has up to 30 AM/ FM presets included.

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV 32FH4003

The 32 inches long television from the house of Samsung provides HD resolution and can be connected to multiple devices. It has three facets to its display system: the wide colour enhancer, sports mode and the clean view’s auto noise-removal.

4. Amazon Brand - Solimo XXL Bean Bag Cover Without Beans

Its fade-resistant fabric gives the bean bag superior seam and high end tear strength. It comes with a bag cover and has been double stitched with Velcro for preventing the beans from spilling out. It is 117 cm in length as well as width, while its height is of 107 cm.

