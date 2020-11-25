Horizontal wine rack to store wine bottles safely

Earth friendly rack

A wine rack made of solid acacia wood that is a fast growing tree thus is an earth friendly rack. It has a sturdy built to easily hold 2 wine bottles and four goblets. The rack is 100% handmade by skilled artisans from vietnam and is designed in a way that it is spacious yet compact. If you are looking for a countertop wine rack that will add up to your decor and also not occupy a lot of space, 2 Bottle Wine Rack Stand, Rustic Farmhouse Wood Wine Carrier Bottle Holder.

Attractive in-house design

A black wooden rack in a very stylish pyramid design made of medium density fiberboard wood having a smooth matt finish. It has the capacity to hold upto 8 bottles and is 36.5 cms in length, 17.5 cms in width and 36.5 cms in height. The whole design gives the rack a contemporary vibe which can be placed in any room of your house. Home Sparkle 8 Bottle Pyramid Wooden Wine Rack Holder Organizer Display Shelf is perfect buy for the wine lovers who have just started their collection.

Foldable wine rack

A metal wine rack with copper coloured coating on it along with anti-rust pre coating to ensure the rack stays rust free. It has non-slip and anti-scratch feet attached to its bottom so that the rack doesn’t title or wobble and the place you keep it on stays good. The rack has a capacity of 5 bottles to be stored with a size of 8 inches length, 7.9 inches width and 14.4 inches height. If you are looking for an space optimiser wine rack, just go for KK KINGRACK Countertop Wine Rack as it is foldable when not in use.

Wall mount wine rack

A black wine cabinet made of sheesham wood is termite resistant and very durable along with high sturdiness. It is a wall mount cabinet having the capacity to store upto 4 wine bottles of 750ml each and have slots for 4 wine goblets. It also makes an excellent wall decor enhancing the look of your room. Indigo interiors Wooden Black Wine Rack comes in a size of 42 cms in height and 45 cms in width. If you are looking for a very classy wine rack, this one is for you.