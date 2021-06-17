European styled wine rack

Styled in a minimalist fashion, this grooved horizontal wine holder is perfect for displaying your prized wines or pyramidal stacking multiple bottles. The anti-skid bottom design is specifically built to ensure that the mat keeps the containers from slipping or rolling around. Every mat can hold up to 10 wine bottles and is compact enough to fit in your fridge or mini bar unit. Made of food-grade PP material, it's safe and great as a gift for a wine lover.

Attractive in-house design

A black wooden rack in a very stylish pyramid design made of medium density fiberboard wood having a smooth matt finish. It has the capacity to hold up to 8 bottles and is 36.5 cms in length, 17.5 cms in width and 36.5 cms in height. The whole design gives the rack a contemporary vibe that can be placed in any room of your house. Home Sparkle 8 Bottle Pyramid Wooden Wine Rack Holder Organizer Display Shelf is a perfect buy for wine lovers who have just started their collection.

Foldable wine rack

A metal wine rack with copper-colored coating on it along with anti-rust pre-coating to ensure the rack stays rust-free. It has non-slip and anti-scratch feet attached to its bottom so that the rack doesn’t tilt or wobble and the place you keep it on stays good. The rack has a capacity of 5 bottles to be stored with a size of 8 inches length, 7.9 inches width and 14.4 inches height. If you are looking for a space optimizer wine rack, just go for KK KINGRACK Countertop Wine Rack as it is foldable when not in use.

Hexagonal nesting wine rack

An iron framework finished in beautiful gold, this rack has the capacity to store six bottles. It is a wonderful way to impress guests by displaying a favorite wine collection at a house party or in a café or restaurant. A sturdy design and quality build assure you of long life and easy use by homeowners and professional hospitality alike. It also makes an excellent gift for a housewarming party or for your husband, dad or friends. If you’re looking for a cool way to store wine and enhance the look of a room, this classy wine rack is the one for you.