Highchair for the baby to join you at the dinner table

Convertible 4-in-1 highchair

This highchair has been manufactured with its first priority being the safety of the baby. It has been designed with non-slippery material and added with anti-tipping features which ensure that the highchair stays stable in any condition. With a backrest having a very comfortable angle it keeps the baby’s posture erect and gives a comfortable sitting. This highchair can be converted into a booster chair, short chair, and dining table at your convenience. If you are looking for a high chair for long term use, R for Rabbit Cherry Berry Grand is suitable for a baby from 6 months to 7years.

Highly compact

A highchair made of original PP material that does not contain bisphenol A and other harmful substances thus you need not be worried about any kind of reactions and allergies to the baby. It has been provided with a three-point safety belt, an anti-slip settle position which is very comfortable and a stretching 3-position split dining plate too. This highchair is made for babies ranging from 6month up to 3 years and can withstand weight up to 17kgs. If you are looking for a highly compact storing highchair, Urban Kings Portable Toddler High Chair is made for you.

Easy installation

If you are someone who has a schedule running low on time, the StarAndDaisy Folding Baby High Chair is made for you. It has been crafted in a way that will save your time and extra effort. It is a 3-in-1 consisting of a high chair, normal chair, and a tie-up chair which can be converted in a jiffy to meet the requirement of the moment. Being made from PP plastic table and metal frame it is very sturdy and durable along with being safe for the baby. The booster seat is stain resistant and can be cleaned easily with a damp cloth.

Easy to clean

Keep sanitation and cleanliness at the top priority with this high chair that allows you to wipe and wash it clean as per your wish ensuring it is not only stain free but also germs free. Being made of environmental material PP, it is safe for the baby’s health and the one-hand removable dining tray comes with four blocks of easy back and forth adjustment for a comfortable feeding position. This foldable and portable highchair adopts a pyramid structure having excellent stability, a strong metal support frame, and a harness to keep the baby secure. If you are looking for a high chair for a baby running from 6 months to 5 years, LBLA 3-in-1 Baby Feeding Portable High Chair is the one for you.