High Quality Juicers For A Healthy Lifestyle

Prestige Iris (750 Watt) Mixer Grinder

Both juicers and blenders can make healthy, delicious drinks from fruits and vegetables and this one by Prestige is super versatile, as it gives you complete control. You can choose from three different speeds depending on what consistency you are looking for the multipurpose blade and centrifugal juicer can whip up delicious concoctions in minutes. With a simple overload protector, this machine is the one-stop kitchen tool for a lot of different uses; an all-in-one master for your kitchen.

Kuvings Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

This Cold Press Juicer is capable of juicing all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and greens. Make a healthier option to regular milk as you try your hand at alternate kinds of milk easily like almond, cashew, oat, and even rice. Slim and attractive, it will fit into your kitchen easily. Made out of food-grade BPA free plastic for enhanced life and hygienic juice, the patented wide mouth makes it possible to feed whole ingredients into the machine while the safety lock precaution only lets it a startup, if installed properly. Also included in this package is the motor, juicing bowl and lid, auger, juice strainer, and rotation wiper. It also includes the juice and pulp gathering jars and a thorough cleaning kit. What more would you want?

Hamilton Beach ® Professional Indian Juicer Mixer Grinder

If you’re looking for a powerful workhorse for your kitchen, this is it. This superior juicer mixer grinder developed with Indian expertise by Hamilton beach, a leader in the industry, lets you effortlessly juice, blend and grind the toughest ingredients in minutes. Leak Proof stainless steel jars won’t leak, crack or dent thanks to the robust double ball bearing cutter assemblies, premium stainless steel, and shatterproof Tritan lids with gaskets and locking tabs. The all-metal drive gives you long-lasting durability and performance that is superior to traditional plastic materials. Finally, a powerful 1400 watt rated motor with triple overload protection will give you continuous operation and a 5-year total product warranty. Highly recommended!

Qualitative Portable Electric USB Juicer Bottle Blender

This attractively designed product makes it easy to take your juices and smoothies anywhere you like. Convenient to charge by power bank, laptop, computer, car and more this USB charged juicer cup comes equipped with a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery that will last for a while. It even has a smart safety protection device, magnetic sensing switch ultra-safe to use and clean and a separate juicer cup's body and bottom that makes for easy cleaning. Multi-function and easy to use this juicer blender makes mixing all kinds of fruit and vegetables easy and stress-free. Morning milkshakes, evening green juices or even baby food is no problem for this fantastic product. We can’t get enough of it!

