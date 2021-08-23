Do more in your kitchen

This product has a 900 Watts motor that will power through any foods you need to be processed. The motor is capable of running for 90 minutes at a stretch without overheating. This gives you more than enough time to get the blended ingredients to the consistency you want. When used for juicing, the powerful motor runs up to 22000 rpm to break down firm produce like apples and beetroot to give you a refreshing drink. Buy this juicer-mixer-grinder for its powerful motor and long, continuous running time.

Built for performance

This appliance comes with three jar attachments to juice, grind or blend in. The smallest jar has a capacity of 400ml for grinding, while the largest has a 1.5 litre capacity for blending. Assembling the mixer for juicing is easy and pretty straightforward if the packaged instructions are followed correctly. It also has a pulse mode for whipping up dips and salsa to just the level of consistency you like. The mixer's design provides two heat exhausts to prevent the motor from overheating, ensuring its longevity. Buy this juicer mixer-grinder for its versatility.

A real time-saver

This juicer-mixer-grinder is sure to please with its top-notch performance when it comes to juicing, blending or grinding. The mixer is designed with anti-skid feet to prevent it from moving due to the vibration caused by its competent motor. The appliance is compact, even fully assembled for juicing and does not take up much kitchen counter space. The cutting blades that come with the mixer are made of stainless steel for durability and strength. The mixer's blender jar has flow breakers to ensure a smoother paste when wet grinding. Buy this juicer-mixer-grinder for its small form factor.

Making life easier

This mixer can help you accomplish a lot in the kitchen, from grinding dry spices and wet masala paste to blending milkshakes and juicing. The appliance is made from food-grade safe materials, keeping in mind your health and safety. It is designed with a power overload protector to ensure its longevity, especially in areas with frequent electricity spikes. When juicing a fruit like a watermelon, the fruit jar with its filter comes in handy, separating the watermelon seeds from the juice for a drink that's sediment free. Buy this juicer-mixer-grinder to start your day with healthy fruit juice.