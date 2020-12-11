High demand dried veggies to last a long while in your kitchens

Dehydrated and mild sweet

Red onions are one of the mandatory ingredients in most of the Indian cuisine dishes. They are used in making the base gravy to the top garnishing purpose. Apart from all the uses, they are packed with nutrients and vitamins along with being low on calories. They prove to be beneficial for lowering down cholesterol levels, helpful for women facing PCOS, and have antioxidants that inhibit oxidation thus helping in cellular damage of diseases like cancer and diabetes.Urban Platter bring you dried mild sweet onion flakes for the wide used giving authentic flavour to your dishes without getting your eyes teary.

Large flakes white onion

White onions are a very healthy source of vitamin C, flavonoids, and phytonutrients. They reduce the risk of some diseases like Parkinson's stroke and cardiovascular diseases. They manage blood sugar levels, have cancer fighting and blood thinning properties, improve digestive health and much more. Jain Farm Fresh Dehydrated White Onion brings to you this goodness packed in a zip lock pack to maintain its freshness. It contains 1.2kgs of large chopped onions dehydrated to 200g that will give you 100% natural flavour free of preservatives and artificial colours without the efforts of chopping.

Famous Rajathani delicacy

A mouthwater delicacy of Rajasthan - Dried Sangri. It is rich in minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc and iron. They are a good source of protein and dietary fiber. Sangri pods also contain a moderate amount of saponins, which help to boost the immune system and lower cholesterol levels in the blood. Dried sangri allows you to prepare them whenever you want irrespective of their market availability. Food Library The Magic of Nature Rajasthani Dried Sangri needs to be soaked 6-8 hours before cooking.

A complete vegetable mix

This is a mix of various dehydrated vegetables that includes carrots, red onion, cabbage, bell pepper, tomato, red pepper and garlic. It has retained the flavours excellently to give you a very fresh and rich taste. Urban Platter Dried Mixed Vegetable Small Bits is a great product for students living in hostels, for people who go camping and even for people living alone. It can be mixed with noodles, soups, curries or rice to prepare a tasty and healthy dish within a jiffy without having to undergo the time consuming process of cleaning and cutting the vegetables.