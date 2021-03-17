Helping hand for working and homemakers Premium Dishwashers

Wi-Fi Dishwasher

LG TrueSteam Dishwashers bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks. With features like True Steam and Quad Wash get sparkling clean dishes with 30% fewer water spots. You can now leave all the dirty work to steam. True steam made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes. Pure water particles of steam also help reduce water spots. Clean from every angle with its 9 wash programs - TrueSteam, Quad Wash, Dual Wash, Quiet, Turbo, Auto, Eco, and the warranty is 2 years on product and 10 years on motor.

12 Place Settings Dishwasher

The intensive Kadhai program cleans oily and masala stained kadhais, patilas, cookers and other Indian utensils efficiently. Breakfast in bed for her is a perfect start to the anniversary celebration, but what about the clean-up that the kitchen demands later. Now leave the messy cleaning on Bosch Dishwashers while you sit back, relax and enjoy your special day. An exclusive feature for washing fewer utensils. It saves energy, water and time. Suitable for families with up to 6 members. One place setting consists of a dinner plate, dessert plate, single glass, soup bowl, tea-cup with saucer, knife, spoons and fork. The warranty for the product is 2 years with a comprehensive warranty on the product. And it comes with a Half Load option, Save Water, Eco silence drive, Glass care system, dosage Assist, extra dry, and hygienic wash. Uses 10litre of water and while manual washing uses a minimum of 60 litres of water. You now easily save time and get clean & dried utensils in just 59 minutes.

14 Place Settings Dishwasher

This product comes with 8 washing programs, i.e. intensive, normal, eco, 90min, glass, rapid, soak (pre-wash) and auto wash that is very useful. Faber Dishwasher also comes with 3D wash technology masala, oil and black stains. Nothing is a match for the dishwasher’s breakthrough innovation of 3D wash technology. It uses three spray arms to maximize water spray to all corners of the dishwasher and saves up to 15% time. Save energy in more ways than one. And the dishwasher automatically determines the amount of water and time required for cleaning the load and gives you clean dishes effortlessly every time. You can enhance the drying performance by raising the drying temperature, for all kinds of dishes including plastics and glasses. And the warranty for this product is 2 years.

Dishwasher

This product has Special Turbo drying technology in Godrej Eon Dishwashers that activates a fan that draws moisture and hot air out of the dishwasher cabinet and ensures powerful air circulation for super-efficient drying performance. Now don’t spend time wiping dishes or waiting for them to dry. This Godrej Eon Dishwasher is ideal for Indian Cooking with space to wash as many as 84 utensils and cutlery at a go, including the large pressure cookers, kadhais, pans, tawas and all the typical Indian cooking utensils. It is also suited for expensive dinner sets and wine glasses. It has a capacity of up to 84 utensils and cutlery in a single wash and is ideal for families of 4 - 5 members and it has 3 wash programs, Eco mode, Super 50 at 65° C and Intensive 65°C. The warranty for the product is 2 years comprehensive warranty.