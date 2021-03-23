Heavy duty mixer grinders for multiple cooking tasks

Money saver

Su-mix NBTLBR21 mixer juicer grinder comes with 4 jars. It comes with the assurance of the highest quality and superior performance. The mixer grinder’s 100% stainless steel blades are machine-ground and polished to give you a quick and superior grinding performance. The variable speed settings will give you complete control over the grinding process and the powerful motor and specially crafted blades will give you fine powders and smooth purees. The mixer grinder consumes less time and energy.

Ergonomic design

This is a feather-touch mixer grinder. It has a jar lock feature built-in safety mechanism. The blades are made of military-grade stainless steel. It has an anti-shock Robust ABS body. They are shatterproof; the lids are unbreakable. It has handles that are ergonomically designed for ease of use. It comes in 4 jars.

Heavy duty

Sunmeet is a heavy-duty mixer grinder. It has powerful and sharp stainless steel blades. The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor. It has an in-built overload protector for motor safety. The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance. It has a shockproof body with vacuum rubber legs. It comes in 4 jars.

Powermatic

This Sujata Powermatic Plus juicer mixer grinder comes with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for finer juice with a higher yield. The maintenance is very low and it has trouble-free running. It has a high-strength stainless steel blade that cut finer and faster. It is totally shock-proof and safe. This grinder can run continuously up to 90 minutes. It has transparent and unbreakable jars. It has 3 speeds with rotary action switch.