Healthy Breathing- Personal air purifiers

Personal air purifiers

This necklace releases anion groups and it improves air quality effectively. Wow Objects purifies indoor air, removes PM2.5, formaldehyde, odor, dust and bacteria. It is very easy to operate and contains a rechargeable lithium battery. It is portable, stylish and easy to carry.

Wearable air purifier

Airprom wearable air purifying mask is a portable air purifier mask that can be used anywhere, and is a functional mask that perfectly blocks harmful substances by being perfectly adhered to the shape of the face with an ergonomic design. It protects the respiratory tract from micro-pollutants on fine dust and dusty days. It completely adheres to the face and completely blocks contaminants that can enter the crevice.It is equipped with a high-performance fan motor inside to continuously allow fresh air from outside to flow into the mask, allowing the user to breathe comfortably. In addition, the continuously flowing air removes the discomfort caused by moisture generated during breathing and prevents fog.

Ergonomic air purifier

It is an ergonomic wearable ionic air purifier. It contains 100 times more ions than aforest produces. It reduces the PM2.5, pollen, or allergens that could be inhaled. It gives protection from cigarette smoke, dust, pet dander and bacteria. It is made of an anti-allergy silicone rubber material. It has ultra-low radiation and ozone concentration. It works for 32 hours on one charge.

Portable air purifier

Vastate wearable purifier product is an efficient anion air purifier, which can actively absorb and settle PM2.5, smoke, pollen, dust, second-hand smoke and other pollution micro particles and removes harmful substances, viruses and bacteria. It is portable and easy to carry.