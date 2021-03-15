Have happy feet with these comfortable men’s socks

Keep your feet dry and comfortable all day long

This high ankle men’s sock is made of combed cotton and spandex. High-quality material makes these athletic ankle socks very soft and comfortable. It also helps to keep your feet dry throughout the day. This makes these men’s socks perfect for playing outdoor sports. The sole cushioning for extra protection of the foot is definitely a big plus. The spandex ensures a great and comfortable fit. It comes in a range of different sizes and colours and is ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

Feet your odour free with these socks

This pair of men’s socks is made of a combination of fabrics – cotton and spandex. It is high ankle socks. It is equipped with extra stretchability for a perfect fit. It is durable against multiple washes. It has odour protection technology that attacks odour-causing bacteria in your clothing to help you feel fresh. It is highly suitable for people who wear socks for a long duration of time such as school kids or people who go to the office.

Workout with ease

The hex comb arch system of these men’s socks provides optimal compression in the centre leading to great comfort. The dri-wick targeted ventilation wicks moisture to keep sweat away ensuring odour free feet. The activewear footbed absorbs shock and reduces impact to give all day comfort. The zoned reinforcement in heel and toe provides for best-in-class comfort and longer durability. The socks are made of combed cotton, polyester, elastane and nylon. It is a free size product. It is ideal for regular use for men of all age groups.

Protect your feet

These socks are made of combed cotton and spandex. The great quality of material used ensures that these athletic ankle socks are soft and comfortable. The fabrics ensure that your feet feel dry throughout the day. The socks have extra sole cushioning for greater protection to the foot. The spandex makes sure that the socks fit very well. These socks come in various sizes and colours and are great for daily use. People who have sweaty feet would love this.