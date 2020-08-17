Hard-to-resist body sprays for women

Easy to hold bottle

The Nivea Fresh Flower Deodorant lives up to its name. It has a fresh floral scent, protecting you from odour all day. The fragrance is mild on your skin and does not lead to dark underarms. The bottle is designed in a way that makes it easy to hold, with a click-lock system and a softer spray so it doesn’t irritate your skin. Most importantly, it has anti-microbial agents that keep bacteria and odour away. The deodorant has packed love and care for your skin in a bottle. Perfect for the woman on the move.

For the water baby in you

Fogg is known for its no gas concept that make its products long-lasting. Its Fragrant Body Spray for Women is no different. It has an amazing cool and mild scent that lasts the whole day and can be used for 800 sprays. This product is one of the most popular brands out there and its fragrance reminds one of a cool, summer breeze. In India, almost 8 months of the year are hot and this makes it a great buy for the woman who loves the ocean.

Spray reduces wastage

What do you get when you mix white blossoms, amber and musk, and then add a fruity scent of orange and peach? Answer: Engage W1 Perfume Spray for Women. Engage has a number of different sprays with a wide choice of fragrances. This product is sensuous and long-lasting, and it has a misty spray technology which ensures there is minimum wastage. Perfect for the budget conscious lady.

Fun night on the town

When it comes to body sprays, Revlon Charlie is a preferred brand among classy ladies. The Revlon Charlie Perfume Body Spray has a sharp flowery fragrance containing a unique blend of floral germanium, jasmine and rose, mossy woods, sandalwood, oak moss and musk. Just a hint of it on your wrist or neck can last long and create an everlasting impression. It embodies class with a fun night out on the town. If you want to portray yourself in a confident way, Charlie is the right way to go.