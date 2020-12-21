Hard cases to protect your mobile phones

Shock Absorption

The Spazy Case for Huawei Honor 9 Lite is an extreme shock absorption and tough armour case that has an in-built stand as well as hand holder strap. It is also available in the colours - blue and black, black and red, blue and metallic black. It has dual shockproof layers which has a soft TPU and a high quality PC shell, that not only makes the shell look smart but helps to keep your phone well protected. It is both anti-dust and anti-tear resistant as well as washable.

Dual layer bumper

The Heartly Kick Stand’s rugged, shockproof, tough, hybrid, armor, dual layer bumper back case, is also available in the following colours – white, pink, red, black, green and blue. It has a detachable dual layer, which not just looks beautiful but is also tough enough to keep your phone well protected at all times. Its dual layers consist of – a ballistic shock absorbent polymer in the first layer and a tough impact resistant polycarbonate shell in the second layer. It also includes a built-in stand that provides a comfortable angle to help watch movies or shows.

Military grade armour

The GiftKart Tough armor bumper back case cover comes with a magnetic ring holder as well as an in-built kickstand. It provides a 360-degree protection and has raised lips both in the front and back, which provides additional protection to the camera as well as screen. Its magnetic ring holder is adjustable and it also has a car magnetic holder which is made of a high quality metal strip and which makes it magnetically compatible to stick to your car. Also, it allows you to have a fun handsfree experience, thanks to in-built stand.

Hard cover

The Pirum military grade hard cover is also available for almost every other phone brand and model. Other than that, you also get to choose from the following colours – ring black, ring red, ring blue, ring silver, black, red and silver. It has combined shock absorption of a TPU layer as well as a PC hard shell. This premium quality polycarbonate and TPU phone case is extremely slim but provides optimum protection to your phone at all times. In fact, it is sturdy enough to withstand heavy falls too!