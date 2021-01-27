Happy feet: Say goodbye to painful calves and feet with these massagers

Overall foot pain relief

The massager comes with instructions that are easy to follow and once switched on, expertly kneads and relaxes the muscles of the sole, foot and calf. We especially love the sole roller and the gentle application of heat to relieve aching muscles. The massager has a two-speed setting for the vibrating footplate and both were gentle yet effective. We recommend the Robotouch Reflexo Leg Foot and Calf Massager if you suffer from general pain and need a little relief before bed.

Full leg massager

The SOBO Deluxe 4D Plus Shiatsu massager doesn’t stop at the feet: it takes care of stiff, aching knees and sore thighs too. It even improves blood circulation and helps prevent deep vein thrombosis. The design facilitates relaxation and pain relief at the same time. The firm yet gentle multi-directional massage rollers on your soles will be a sure hit with your feet. This product is best suited for people with conditions like varicose veins, foot and calf muscle aches and arthritis.

Customisable leg massages

Here’s what you pay for: 3 inbuilt auto programs and 4 customisable massage modes which include kneading, vibrating, rolling and heating. There's an LED display that allows you to create what feels good. The four flexible kneading disks and the ergonomic design is built to work on key pressure points in the feet. You'll feel like you're walking on a cloud after every massage. If you like to switch up your massage depending on your day, this leg massager is for you.

Spa-like foot pain relief

This massager mimics the feel of a massage therapist's hands through smart features like the gentle yet firm acupressure massage and the ankle grip sole massage. It is designed to address conditions like sciatica-related leg pain with its four independent motors. Set it at an incline to enjoy a massage while lounging back on your couch or use it while sitting up straight. If you swear by foot massages from professional therapists and like the experience of a foot spa, then this massager is for you.