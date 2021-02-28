Handy first-aid boxes to have in your home

Medical kit with a compact design

Customize your own emergency kit using this remarkably spacious storage container. The removable organizing divider tray will keep your essential items neatly separated. The tray is great for storing bandages, cleaning solutions, antibiotic ointments, aspirin, gloves, sterile gauze pads, cotton swabs, and so much more. This portable and practical box is designed with durable plastic and accented with the first aid cross so it can be easily identified when needed The contents in this box will be quick to find thanks to the transparent lid. Keep this necessity in your car, home, or office, and use the reliable top handle to securely carry it with you whenever you need it.

Lockable first-aid kit

Made from high-quality and durable plastic, this medical box features a see-through lid for easy accessibility. Furthermore, the partitioned tray makes it easy to segregate your medicines based on use and type. Sturdy build and compact design for easy portability, this medical box is made from highly durable material for long-term use. With its compact design, you can fit all kinds of medicines while keeping them organized for regular usage. Armed with an ergonomic handle and snap secure closure, this medical box is perfect for portable use.

Easy to carry

This medical box has a compact shape which makes it portable and easy to store. You can even keep the compact box in your car. Designed with a comfortable handle, it is handy to carry around. In case of emergencies, the user-friendly closure system can be easily snapped open with a simple motion of the index finger and the thumb. The segregation tray makes more space in the box by dividing the box into two compact sections. Stay prepared in case of emergencies with this easy-to-organize medical box.

Smart design box all your medical supplies

This box is made from durable, odorless, non-toxic plastic. It comes with two side buckle design so that the box is sealed securely. This also makes it convenient to open. It has a large main container so you can store everything in the box. It provides enough space to contain bandages, cleaning solutions, antibiotic ointments, aspirin, gloves, sterile gauze pads, cotton swabs. This box has such a smart design that you even can use it for tools, cosmetics, snacks, or stationery. With its comfortable handle, you can also take this box to picnics.