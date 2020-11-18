Handheld body massage for easy pain relief

Ideal for home or travel

Crafted from high quality, skin-friendly materials, you can use this massager on almost all parts of your body. You can use the three included heads to target different muscle groups for a deep and relaxing massage every time. Attach the appropriate head, set your desired intensity through the convenient speed adjuster knob, and you’re good to go. This massager is great for use at home or even when travelling, thanks to its small and portable design. With a 1.6m long cable, you won’t have any trouble reaching areas that need massaging. If you’re looking for a compact massager for instant pain relief, then you should buy this one.

For a spa treatment at home

With an ergonomic design and a powerful DC motor, this versatile massager lets you direct soothing vibrations to your sore muscles. We really love the seven included head attachments that allow you to use this massager on different parts of your body. This excellent device gives you the benefits of acupressure and a relaxing massage treatment right from the comfort of your home. The simple speed dial makes it easy to operate, so even elderly parents can use this massager comfortably. Regular use of this massager can help you develop your strength and improve blood circulation. For a massager that offers excellent performance and helps you improve your overall health, choose this one.

Value for money

Say goodbye to body pain with this cute dolphin-shaped massager. Made from high-grade materials, you can be sure that you’re buying a durable product that will last you many years.

An impressive feature is that this massager has an infrared lamp built-in that helps you get efficient pain relief while you massage sore muscles. At just a fraction of the cost of a professional massage, this massager is well worth the price. Thanks to its convenient and ergonomic design, you can easily massage difficult to reach areas like upper back muscles on your own. If you’re looking for an affordable and reliable device to help you minimise body pain, your search ends here.

Great for post-exercise use

Ideal for use after an intensive workout or a long run, this device comes with four massage heads to give you an effective deep tissue massage. Using advanced brushless motor technology, this massager’s silent operation makes sure that you won’t have to bother about noisy vibrations. Being wireless and well designed, you can easily fit it into your gym bag or backpack for any time, anywhere use. Featuring a 2000 mAh battery, this incredible massager offers you up to three hours of use on a single charge. For full-body relaxation and speedy muscle recovery, we highly recommend buying this product.