Great collection

This is a good-looking combo set of 5 which consists of handbag, pouch, sling bag, clutch and card holder. It is made from high quality PU leather which makes the product durable and sturdy. One can carry this handbag anywhere from college to meetings and from parties to dates. Care4u Handbag for Women and Girls COMBO SET OF 5 (BG-BKL-S05) has enough room to accommodate all of your daily essentials in an organized and systematic manner. It will spruce up your look and help you flaunt your feminine charm.

Solid material

This combo set of 4 consists of a big handbag, middle size sling bag, accessories pouch and a coin purse. These bags have a main compartment with top-zip closure. The material used is PU leather. The sling bag and accessories pouch are suitable for carrying your small essential items. The pouch has magnetic button closure which helps to keep your essentials safe. This bag combo comes in a teddy pink colour.

Sleek design

This combo set of 3 consists of the main handbag, sling bag and a pouch. The material used is synthetic leather and comes in a cream colour. It has compartments to store your belongings in an organized way. It is a suitable choice for carrying your essentials in style without compromising on utility. The handbag also comes with a zipper closure and inner pockets to store your cash and cards. Shining Star Handbag Combo goes well as a part of your daily wear or casual wear with ease.

Eco-friendly

This is the latest design combo set of 5 which consists of the main Handbag, Sling bags and pouches. This handbag combo compliments your look with stylish and cross-body handbags. It is crafted from high-quality faux leather and has enough space for all your essentials. It has an adjustable strap for easy carry and a zip closure for your valuables. The main handbag has a double handle with zip closure. Fargo PU Leather Latest Handbags for Women’s Ladies Combo of 5 (Black_Ring5_FGO-254) is durable and can match with casuals or ethnic wear for a complete look.