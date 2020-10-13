Hand sanitizers fit for daily use

Go for bacteria kill

This hand sanitizer has over 60% alcohol content that provides you with instant germ protection. It kills bacteria without any need of water. It consists of glycerine and only 3% of Isopropyl alcohol which keeps your hands healthy and does not disrupt the skin despite rigourous use throughout the day. Spread and rub over the back of your hands thoroughly and fingertips until completely dry before touching other surfaces. So if you are looking for a hand sanitizer that provides instant germ protection, this product is for you.

Safety through the day

This brand is a household name and is the champion of scrapes and cuts. A few drops and a thorough rub through the hand keeps hundreds of illness causing bacteria at bay. Apart from the original it also comes in two other variants spring fresh and aloe vera. It is specially formulated to protect you from 100 illness causing germs. What’s more, the hand sanitizer is also enriched with moisturizers to take care of your skin. For an all-round protection, there isn’t a better option.

Keeps hands dry

One of the best things about this product is that, it is rinse free and it dries out quickly after application killing various communicable infections on the spot. It is non-sticky which makes it unique as this hand sanitizer keeps your hands comfortable. Its squeezable feature allows just the right amount of sanitizer drop into your palms. This hand sanitizer has 70% alcohol which adds another feather on its cap. If you are looking for a hand sanitizer that is non-sticky this one is for you.

Prevents itching of hands

The one-up factor for this product is that it provides a cooling effect. This hand sanitizer also prevents itching of hands and leaves a refreshing fragrance after every use. Apart from alcohol this product is herbal as it includes the goodness of coriander, lime. Coriander is believed to possess antimicrobial properties while lime is a natural agent to prevent growth of bacteria. It also contains active elements such as neem which is antibacterial, fungicidal and antiviral. This particular bottle comes in an orange flavour. For a natural alternative, one should certainly go for this hand sanitizer.