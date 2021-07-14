Powerful blender for Indian recipes

This machine is really a beast of a machine thanks to its excellent build quality and 1000W motor. Along with the hand blender, you also get a chopper, whisker, and potato masher to boot. Another great aspect is that you can totally customize the speed using the dial provided. Along with powerful blending, it also gives you much more control. This is a great all-in-one solution for your kitchen in itself. And the range of extra accessories included is just the icing on the cake. If you want to make blending a breeze, this one is a must-buy!

Built for daily use

First and foremost, this blender is extremely easy to use. All it takes is the push of a single button to get going. What’s unique about this one is that you can switch out the blades depending on your needs. You get three different sets of blades, perfect for daily use, whisking, and whipping as well. It also has a very clean, minimalistic design so it won’t look like an eyesore on your kitchen counter. Or you can use the included wall bracket to hang it up. A great option for your everyday blending needs.

Convenient for big families or batch blending

This hand blender has been designed for ease of use. It’s lightweight, comes with an easy-to-grip handle, and a detachable mechanism. You also get a generously sized 800 ml glass to blend drinks along with a 500 ml chopper. The 175W motor is effective but still low on the noise factor. If you’re looking to blend items in big batches, this is a great pick. It would work very well for big families or home chefs preparing in bulk.

Get function and design in one machine

This is a powerful hand blender with a twisted blade that makes blending quicker and easier. The stainless steel design gives it an elevated, modern look while making it easy to clean after use. Another super handy feature is the handle which comes off and will save you lots of time during clean up. Suitable for pulverizing hot or cold items, trying out various recipes just became more fun. It’s quite easy to switch between the turbo and normal modes, so it is easy enough for people of all ages to use.