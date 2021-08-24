Sleek look

This hand blender comes with a chrome finished dough hook and a beater attachment. The dough hook can be used for kneading all sorts of doughs, attas and batters, while the beater attachments can be used for regular whisking and blending. It has 5 variable speed options and a turbo speed button. There is a single button for ejecting the hooks and managing speed functions. The powerful 300W motor blender ensures fast speed. It also has a plastic container which can be used for keeping all of its accessories. Borosil Smartmix 300-Watt Hand Mixer (Silver) comes with a product warranty of 2 years.

Easy to operate

This hand blender has 7 speeds which helps in combining ingredients at speed one for slowly stirring in chunky ingredients, speed four for mashing potatoes, speed seven for beating egg whites and whipping meringue. It is easy to operate, clean with easy detachable and washable parts. This hand mixer includes 2 chrome beaters and 2 dough hooks. Prakruti 7 Speed Hand Mixer Hand Blender with 4 Pieces Stainless Blender, Bitter for Cake Cream Mix, Food Blender, Beater for Kitchen Beater for Cake (White) functions on 260 W supply voltage and a power frequency of 50Hz/60Hz.

Lightweight

This hand mixer makes the cooking and baking experience easy and convenient. It functions on 300W voltage and has 5 speed control functions that lets you adjust the speed of the motor according to your needs. This hand mixer is light in weight and has 2 stainless steel beaters and 3 sets of blending accessories. iBELL HM580SET 300W Hand Mixer / Beater / Blender for Cakes with Base 5 Speed Control and 2 Stainless Steel Beaters – Black comes with a standard warranty of 6 months and additional 6 months warranty on free registration.

All in one

This is a perfect solution for kneading, mixing, beating and whipping heavy cream and egg whites and other cooking tasks without immense effort. This hand mixer comes with one stand, 2 beater hooks and 2 dough hooks. It is made from pure copper and high torque 300W motor with 5 gear speed regulating function and an integrated beater eject button to allow you to remove or to change the hooks easily. The 5 speed function and turbo mode lets you adjust the speed of the motor according to your needs. G Track Hand Mixer Easy Mix-300W with 5 Speed Control and Turbo mode & Detachable Stainless Steel Finish Beater & Whisker comes with warranty of 2 years.