Ergonomic design

Presenting you the Philips Daily Collection HR3705/10 Hand Mixer offers you with perfect mixing experience. Comes with a large eject button to release beaters with one touch. Has non-slip grip for easy handling, ergonomic design and is lightweight making it easy to use. A selection of 5 speeds plus turbo lets you choose just the right setting for every task. Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right. The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage. Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning. The wattage is 300 watts.

Steel hand blender

CARTONIX™ 500W Electric Hand Mixer brings you the advanced Steel body- designed beater for fast mixing. This set includes two beaters, two dough hooks; allowing you to quickly create a cake and cookie batters, bread dough, spreads and dips, homemade whipped cream, whipped egg whites for a tasty meringue, and many more delicious recipes. The 500-watt motor runs at five speeds. Plus, a special turbo boost adds a power boost at every mixing speed to combine thick ingredients in no time.The powerful machine with Steel body ensures durability & enables hassle free usage of the appliance. Cleanup is a breeze with the auto-eject button that quickly disconnects the dishwasher-safe mixing old. The multi-hole heating dissipation makes this electric hand mixer long-lasting for service life.

Lightweight

Tranquil Electric Hand Mixer Hand Blender comes with a 200 watts powerful copper motor, and have 5-speed to help you ranging low to high to whip, with precise control at each level, and cooks for all skill levels.Turbo function speed up for each gear, start at a slow speed and gradually work your way up, effectively reduce splash. One button eject is also easy and safe to dismantle or switch the hand mixer with just one touch. The 4 accessories with 2 wider beaters and 2 dough hooks are made of high quality stainless steel. The hand mixer only weighs just 900gms, you can conveniently operate this hand mixer with one hand. The handheld mixer comes with a creative storage stand, compact and lightweight to keep it easy to store and save space.

Extra safe

An ideal appliance to carry different kitchen tasks smoothly and efficiently, Kent Hand Blender 300W is available with multiple beaters and dough hooks. It can mix, blend, and whip ingredients in no time that also speeds up the cooking process. The smart kitchen appliance comes with a turbo function, so you can do all the mixings and blending quickly. This versatile kitchen helper with 5 variable speed controls lets you stay creative in the kitchen and the blender has an auto cut-off feature, which automatically turns it down in case of overheating which makes it safe for use as well.