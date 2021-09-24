UV resistant paint

This open face helmet is certified by ISI and comes with regulated density EPS. It has UV resistant paint that prevents scratching and fading and comes in different attractive colours. It has quick-release visor which conveniently removes and cleanses the water and dust. It has a high-impact outer shell for superior protection and safety. It also has a quick-release chin-strap which makes it easy to wear and take off the helmet. Studds Urban Open Face Helmet, Expanded Polystyrene and Plastic is perfect for every bike and scooty rides.

Sturdy build

This is a unisex open face helmet which stylish yet comfortable. It lets you cover your head while giving you the liberty to have the side views at the best during rides. It is equipped with a polycarbonate silicon which is scratch resistant. This helmet has an adjustable quick release chin strap along with an adjustable quick release chin strap along with an adjustable buckle in order to accommodate for any head size or shape. It also has cable helmet locks which are securely connected. This riding helmet comes in sturdy upper and sides along with utmost comfortable padding that creates a good fit around your head and face. O2 Star Open Face Half Helmet with Clear Scratch Resistant Visor & Adjustable Strap has a universal fit.

Breathable padding

This open face helmet is made from a high impact ABS material shell. It has a breathable padding and next protector for extra comfort. This helmet has an Italian design and hygienic interior for safe ventilation. It also has a quick release micro metric buckle. Steelbird SBA-3 R2K Classic Open Face Helmet with Plain Visor, ABS is an ISI certified helmet which ensures comfort and safety at the same time.

Leather finish

This half face helmet has a leather finish touch. It also has an easy visor fitting which protects us from dust and rain. This helmet has good ventilation with a neatly secured salient chin strap. It has an aerodynamic shell with a large eye port for greater visibility and also peripheral view. Vega Crux Half Face Helmet has dashing looks and texture shade that makes your rides comfortable, stylish yet safe.