Hair-fall shampoos that work

Rescue your crowning glory

Ideal for men and women, this shampoo is specifically formulated to nourish weak strands from root to tip deeply. Its strengthening effect works to reduce hair fall by up to 98% and is even effective on long, fragile hair. Enriched with 'fiber actives' we were happy that our hair felt smooth, soft, and visibly healthier with every wash. Finally, Dove's hair fall range is formulated to tackle this specific problem and is a no brainer when you want a trusted name and an easy to use solution.

Get the power of Keratin

One of the building blocks of hair is Keratin. So it stands to reason that giving your hair more Keratin is what will keep it healthy in the long term. This hair fall defense shampoo is formulated with active Keratin and other ingredients that provide strength and nutrition right down to the hair follicles. The active Keratin turns back the clock on breakage and instead leaves hair nourished and less prone to breakage. Said to leave your hair shiny and healthy-looking in just a couple of washes, the creamy consistency that emulsifies well on damp hair and has a beautiful fragrance too.

Help your hair retain moisture

Hair fall can be our worst nightmare come true. Luckily, Pantene's new hair fall solution works on not just repairing the hair from the roots but is designed to suit particular hair types. The advanced pro-v formula combined with fermented rice water's anti-hair fall properties helps the hair retain moisture and get stronger and healthier. With just two weeks of regular use, you can see a visible difference. If you're prone to breakage or use plenty of heated styling techniques, this one's for you.

Forget hair fall, get long and healthy hair

Shikakai, Reetha & Amla have long been used as Ayurveda's magic ingredients to tackle hair loss and give you healthy hair naturally. These powerful herbs were earlier used in many oils and cleansers and continue today in convenient, easy-to-use shampoos like this one. Regular use of this shampoo thoroughly replenishes the hair follicles from the inside by providing deep nourishment and strengthening the hair from inside out along the strand's entire length. Suitable for the whole family, we can't think of a better way to amp up your hair care routine than this effective shampoo.