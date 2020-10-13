Hair dryers to keep the style game on top

Honey comb inlet

This hair dryer is foldable and its honey comb inlet designed to prevent tangling of hair makes it one of its kind. Other than that, it has three different temperature setting modes which are warm, hot and cool. Light and compact this hair dryer is easy to handle at the same time helps you style your hair with convenience. It has a concentrator with fixed nozzle for better control during the drying process. If you are looking for a hair dryer that is compact and foldable this one should be on the top of your list.

Prevents overheating of hair

Running late? No time to set your hair? Well this hair dryer can prove to be that solution. It dries of wet hair in a jiffy and makes hair look voluminous. This hair dryer consists of thermo protect temperature setting which prevents over heating of hair. The 1.5 m long power cord helps makes it convenient to use. It is available in some exciting colour options such as purple, red, blue and white. For those who want to save time and flaunt a good hair day at the same time, this is the right product.

Say goodbye to frizz

This hair dryer will ensure that you do not lose on the gloss and lustre of your hair. It prevents your hair from turning frizzy which is usually the problem when most people try to dry their hair after a good shower. This device has two nozzles. One is for drying while the other nozzle provides an outlet to the ion conditioning your hair. The 1800 watt hair dryer has three speed settings. This a top quality product and ideal for those who need a hair dryer that can address all their concerns.

Retains the natural shine

This well-equipped hair dryer is a compact salon in itself. With three different modes of temperature control this hair dryer works fine with every kind of hair. It has tourmaline technology that checks the static and results in healthy hair. There is a diffuser attachment with this one which helps diffuse the flow of air. This adds volume to the curls and waves of the hair making you look stylish. There is also a cool shot feature to retain the natural shine of the hair and check damage caused by heat. If you want a salon like look, this is the hair dryer for you.