Hair crimping machine for trendy styling

Power indicator

This crimper comes with slim ceramic infrared plates to ensure even distribution of heat to prevent your hair from heat damage and gives them a more layers look. It features 4 ridges that give you beautiful crimps and is designed super compact and light in weight with a swivel free cord makes it perfect for people on the go. IKONIC MINI CRIMPER- PURPLE & BLACK has a sliding switch for power indicator that reduces mishaps of burns.

Super balanced

This crimpler has professional grade tourmaline ceramic plates designed to provide you optimal shine and ultrasmooth silk glide through your hair minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. It has five different heat settings - from 140 degrees to 220 degrees giving you more control over your styling and salon finish. Professional Feel Women's Crimping Styler Machine heats up quickly as is ready to be used in 10-15 seconds. So if you are looking out for a straightener with all goodness in one, this is a must buy for you.

Complete hair styler

This hair styler comes with keratin infused in its ceramic plates to keep your hair healthy, shiny and glide smoothly through them. Its ceramic coated plates ensure even distribution of heat to prevent your hair from heat damage. It gives you a straightener, curler and a crimper all in just one device which you can switch easily with one styling switch.VEGA Keratin 3 in 1 Hair Styler - Straightener, Curler, and Crimper (VHSCC-03) has a 360° swivel cord to prevent tangling and help you do complex styles easily.

Straightener cum crimper

This straightener cum crimper glides smoothly on your hair with its wide ceramic plates enriched with 4 x protection coating that reduces the possible damage caused by heat. It has long 120mm tourmaline ceramic plates for smooth shiny finish with a long life heat element for better heat retention. The adjustable temperature is highest up to 220C and has rotatable cable facilitating easy movement while styling your hair. If you are looking for a straightener cum criper to level up your hair styling, CNY Professional Electric Ceramic Corrugated Hair Crimper Curler Straightening is the one for you.