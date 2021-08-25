Wall mount

Pennycreek Guitar Wall Mount is foam coated which prevents your guitar from scratching, black neoprene rubber tubing to protect guitar necks and finishes, a must-have accessory for amateurs or professionals, suitable for both home and studio use. It is very easy to install, extended out so the guitar will not touch the wall. Specially formulated padding is safe for your instrument's finish, easy to assemble and install in no time, mounting screws included, designed to be screwed to a wall, rack or amp. This stand can hold all types of guitars including acoustic guitars, bass guitars, mandolins, ukuleles and electric guitars.

Comfortable fit

Make playing a guitar easy with the Juarez Guitar Strap which works with Acoustic, Electrical and even bass guitars. These guitar straps can be adjusted for a comfortable fit. These straps are great options for anything from extended practice sessions or on-stage performances. It is well made and even the stitches on the strap make it durable and beautiful. The heavy duty plastic buckle holds the strap perfectly and makes it very durable.

Easy to use

Mustang Spring Guitar Capo is for really fast changes on stage. It can be easily adjusted with one hand and can be conveniently parked on the head stock when not in use. Whether Western guitar or acoustic guitars, the trigger capo refined adjustment means that only the right amount of pressure needs to be applied to clamp the strings. It comes with 5 free picks. This capo is made up of metal. Quality silicon pad conforms to fingerboard and frets can ensure good sound and avoid scratching and Instrument Protection.

Guitar String+Wall hanger

D'Addario Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings + Juarez JRZ100 Guitar Wall Hanger Combo is the best fit for any guitar player to keep their guitars D'Addario EZ910 American Bronze acoustic guitar strings, which offer bright tone with great sustain. They combine the brilliance of 80/20 Bronze with the tonal characteristics of Phosphor Bronze and the Juarez wall hanger is made of steel to hold your instrument's weight. It is padded with neoprene rubber to protect your instrument from scratches. It is also made in such a way that your guitar or bass does not touch the wall either. Simply screw this into the wall with the screws and plugs provided. Juarez JRZ100 Guitar Wall Hanger comes with thick rubber padding to ensure maximum grip and protection.