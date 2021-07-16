A worthy addition to your grooming kit

This hair trimmer is suitable for trimming both your hair and beard. The Lithium-ion battery is rechargeable and works for up to 100 minutes when fully charged, giving you ample time to complete your trim in one charge. The slim body holds a high-speed copper core motor capable of trimming thick hair without jamming. A 1-year warranty on the trimmer from the date of purchase helps ease your mind in case of accidental defects. The premium quality stainless steel blades and build quality make this hair trimmer one of our favorites and easy to recommend.

A professional trimmer with a ceramic titanium blade

With ceramic-titanium, self-sharpening blades that stay sharper longer and offer a precise trim, this hair trimmer is a pleasure to use. A conveniently placed LCD display on the body keeps you informed of the trimmer's battery status. The trimmer comes with 6 guide combs for meticulous trims. A rotatable control on the body of the clipper allows you to change the distance of the blades between the guide comb to taper the cut to your liking. If you are in the market for a cordless hair and beard trimmer, this one definitely makes the cut.

Rounded blades for daily use

This heavy-duty hair clipper is designed for those with long or short hair. The 2200 mAH battery has a runtime of 120 minutes on a full charge. The clipper's stainless steel blades are washable to ensure continuous high performance and to keep them hygienic. When used as a beard trimmer, rounded blade tips make sure they cause no skin irritation and glide over your skin keeping your skin smooth and undamaged. Buy it for its ease of use and its ability to deliver perfect grooming results every time.

39 Length settings to make styling simple

This beard and hair trimmer has trimming blades that are built to last a lifetime. The trimmer ships with 2 trimmer combs that can be used to tailor your trim to your liking. A razor with detachable blades is included with the package for a completely smooth shave or to help style your beard. The trimmer sports a dial with 39 settings that lets you easily choose the length of the blade in 0.5mm increments. Buy it to effortlessly keep your beard and hair a precise length.