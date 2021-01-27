Groom your beard better with these top oils

Conditions,soothes,moisturizes

This oil can be used for both your scalp and beard like the name suggests, making it a multipurpose product. The hair oil contains Hibiscus which soothes the skin while also fighting dandruff. The amla, sesame and coconut promote hair growth rejuvenates the follicles, giving you softer shinier hair. As per the instructions we massaged the oil and left it overnight and found a visible difference in our hair over the next few weeks. The growth looked thicker and well-nourished. Patchy beards will be a thing of the past after using this high-quality oil

Vitamin E for strength and shine

Ustraa beard oil contains DHT boosters and redensyl. It also has ingredients like amla, watermelon seed oil, and vitamin E, known for keeping hair nourished and healthy. The DHT boosters and redensyl help to activate hair follicles and promotes thick beard growth. Men suffering from sparse beards should try this beard oil. We found that it contains no harmful chemicals like silicone, parabens and petrolatum, making it a safe choice for those looking for cleaner products to add to our hygiene routines.

Real growth minus the harmful chemicals

We found the oil to be lightweight and non-greasy. This helps it to penetrate the hair follicles, making them smooth and manageable. With one easy product, you can now look forward to better hair growth and a full, nourished beard. Urban Guru beard oil is 100% paraben, harmful chemicals and Sulphate free, making it an easy beard oil to recommend. The beard oil contains natural oils from jojoba, argan and sunflower. We found it to be beneficial and can be used on all facial types.

Nourishes and hydrates

This hair oil has five essential oils that nourish and help growth. Boost your beard care routine with this high-quality blend of coconut, sesame seed, vetiver, jojoba seed, Brahmi and amla oil. Bonus points for that unmistakable manly smell! We found that this oil keeps your beard tangle free and soft throughout the day. It can be applied in the morning or night before you sleep. Apply just a little evenly on your beard and stay carefree. Suitable for all skin types and its light, so you don't feel it on your face. Buy it to make your beard more manageable all day long.