Printed paper

7mm Between the Lines Gift Wrappers come as a set of 4 assorted designs of monochrome darks. These are printed on 100 GSM wood-free maplitho paper and come in sheet form of the dimension 20x30 inches. These gift wrapping papers come in patterns like polka dots, chevron, xoxo and camera doodles. Go ahead make someone’s day by meticulously packing their gifts with one of these wrapping papers.

Vibrant colours

Make your ordinary gift wrapping more special and vibrant with Asian Hobby Crafts Printed Gift Wrapping Paper which comes with beautiful printed patterns, These Paper are widely used for gift wrapping, Hobby and school Crafts including scrapbooking and file decorations. They are also a perfect accessory for gift decorations, party hall decorations. These are available in Assorted Design, Size - 26" x 19" Inches.

Eco-friendly

GWP Wrapping Paper Sheets has a very smooth surface 100 GSM paper - The paper is thick and durable Size - 27 x 19 inches created with high-quality paper & eco-friendly printing methods. GWP gift wrapping papers will add a function to its sole use of wrapping gifts or use it for craft and decoration - scrapbook paper or poster paper. In any of its use, the core concept of wrapping gifts with information will follow and enhance your gift wrapping papers. The quality of the paper will stand out with the rest of the options you have, be it a birthday wrapping paper or anniversary wrapping paper.

Multicoloured

Ambey Papers LLP 18 GSM Colourful Wrapping Paper comes in handy for cutting out snowflakes for your crafting projects or adding a decorative finish to gifts for your family and friends. The pack contains large size 500x750 mm colour sheets of selected colours and the number of sheets will be 15/30/100 as per selected size. This Product is 100% Made In India and suitable for nearly Every Usage of Color paper sheets in your day to day life.