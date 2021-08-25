Retro-modern blend

CLAW Stag Superb Plus Vinyl Record Player 3 Speed Turntable is a blend of retro and modern with its vintage wooden finish base and smart transparent dust cover. The design includes a belt drive with manual stop arm and auto stop function that supports 33.3, 45 & 78 RPM speeds and 7", 10" & 12" vinyl records.Additionally, it features built-in stereo speakers and connection for external speakers or headphones. The included audio conversion software can be used for LP to PC recording in MP3 format. It also comes with a 1 year warranty.

Automatic belt-drive

Denon DP-29F Automatic Belt-Drive Analog Turntable has an elegant look combined with robust die cast aluminium fixture to ensure smooth and stable rotation and consequently high fidelity sound. The belt driven design is completely automatic with an RIAA-equalized phono pre-amplifier and DSN-82 moving magnet cartridge. It has a frequency range of 20-20kHz and supports 33-1/3 and 45 rpm speeds. A 2 year warranty is also offered for this turntable.

Chrome-plated corners

VINYL MUSIC ON Record Player, Vinyl Turntable comes enclosed in a vintage suitcase design with chrome plated corners and a secure latch. The built in stereo speakers enable quality audio which can also be connected to external devices through AUX port. This turntable can be connected to external speakers/amplifier or headphones as it holds two output connection options. The belt driven player supports 33 1/3, 45 or 78 RPM speeds. All in all it is an excellent gift voice for vinyl records enthusiasts.

Antique design

Nedis Turntable Record Player has an antique design with a classic wooden finish base and a clear dust cover. This play features multiple output options such as RCA port for external speakers/amplifiers, 3.5mm headphone port, AUX port and bluetooth mode to connect with smartphones. The player supports 33, 45 and 78 rpm speed settings and the built in speakers ensure high clarity and quality of audio. The USB provision in the player can be used for conversion of audio files.