Assorted kit

This assorted kit from Apsara has everything that your child needs for their activity. The kit contains Colour Pencils, Pencils, Water Colour Tube, Wax Crayon, Oil Pastel, Eraser and Sharpener. This contains everything that your child needs on his or her desk. This is a great product. Your child will never lack anything as long as they have this kit with them.

Beautiful colouring kit

This Cello colorup hobby bag comes with a lot of colours and activities. This will make a perfect bag for your child’s school that will bring a smile to your child’s face. The kit contains Wax Crayons, Oil Pastel, Colour Bomb Pen and other stationery. This is non-toxic play safe material and you can leave your child to play with this. This will be an excellent gift as well.

Cute drawing kit

This is an adorable drawing kit which contains everything needed to draw and colour. Your child is sure to love this as it contains everything from pencils to colours to sketchpens and all other required stationery. The quality of each item in the Classmate Stationery Kit Bag is great and safe for your kid. Classmate is a reputed brand and ensures good quality.

Beautiful drawing pen set

The Electomania Drawing Pencils and Sketch Kit contains beautiful drawing pens for artists who love to sketch or make bold outlines in their paintings. This kit looks extremely smart and elegant. Also, the pens are neatly arranged. These are of great quality and durable. The artist will love using this and can be a great starter pack as well.