Great quality

PRINTELLIGENT Artists Sketch Book Drawing Book is of a great quality and can be used by artists of all levels. The paper quality is great and one would love to draw on it. Also, this sketchbook is swan themed which makes it look adorable. The book will keep kids away from iPads and Smartphones. The perfect travel companion for any child and hours of old school fun.

Durable sketchbook

This is a beautiful and durable sketchbook. It will definitely make a great drawing book for all levels of artists. The paper quality is thick thereby making it perfect for sketching, drawing, manga, cartoons, still life, stippling and practicing new styles. Atrangi Store Anupam Oxfort Sketch Book will be a great sketch book to purchase as it absorbs lines and colours more readily.

Multipurpose

Zen Sangam Spiral HardBound Artists is a great quality, multipurpose sketchbook. The paper quality is great whereby one can use it for sketching and painting as well. This is well packed, thick cover and genuine good quality pure white paper. This is a durable product as well. The paper is perforated which makes it easy to tear off after drawing.

For beginners

Paper Pebbles Pansy Flower Pattern Sketch Book is a great sketch pad for beginners. The paper is perfect for sketching only. This is not very expensive, hence trial and error is welcome. The quality is good and will make a nice purchase for beginners. The strong brown cover and blank thick white paper prevents ink from seeping through the pages, and the durable binding of each spiral notebook keeps these pages together.