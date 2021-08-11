Easy to slide

Use the Ikea OMSORG Shoehorn to help your foot glide easily into your shoes. The product dimension is 7 x 60 x 5 cm, weighing 80 Grams. It is made from ABS and Polycarbonate Plastic. The soft synthetic rubber makes your heel feel soft while you insert your feet in the shoes.

Adjustable

Krishnav enterprise Telescopic Stainless Steel Shoe Horn Extra Long Handle is a stainless steel Adjustable shoe horn from 26.5-75 cm size. It is easy to wear, suitable for different heights and different positions. Adjustable long handle portable insole extension and folding telescopic for people who are not comfortable wearing shoes.You can also shorten the length and sit in a chair and wear shoes.This 1.2mm thick stainless steel plate, radian with heel, edge is sanded, won't scratch the skin.

Extra long

This Leatherman Leather Stainless Steel Small Black and Silver Shoes Horn helps to ease the effort of opening a shoe without even laying hands on your dirty shoes. It is made up of leather and stainless steel. This shoe horn has a length of 11.5 inches. It gives you a warranty of 12 months against manufacturer defects.

Sturdy material

B11 Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Shoe Horn Extra Long Shoehorn makes it easier to get shoes on when back & knees won't cooperate. Premium material & construction - designed to be the last shoehorn you ever buy stainless steel is press-formed for superior strength & rigidity, won't bend or warp. These horns are designed with perfect handling. Smooth "brushed" finish and 100% stainless steel makes this an attractive & sturdy shoehorn.