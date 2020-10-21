Great punching bags for all-round strength

Made of synthetic leather

This bag is everything you need for a mini-gym in your own comfort zone. The punch bags are twin-layered and hand stitched for career lasting durability. This awesome set comes with a range of products which includes hand wraps with steel chains, swivels and tether straps. It is made with synthetic leather which is perfect for you and hence it receives a protective, water-resistant finish. It is a great barrier against liquid absorption and this offers protection against spills. Invest in this product if you need a water resistant bag.

Comes with boxing gloves

This bag comes along with a hanging chain and a pair of boxing gloves. The product is made from strong material and is perfect for boxing, MMA, kickboxing, karate among others. The boxing gloves are perfect to build stamina and endurance. The heavy chain is sturdy enough and suitable for hanging a 6 foot bag. The bag is made of good quality material and will last you for many years. If you need a durable and long-lasting product, go for this one.

Both indoor and outdoor use

This boxing punch bag is made of high-quality PU material which makes it both lightweight and durable. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The design is such that it is perfect for shock absorption and will also protect you from any accident. The chains are strong enough to carry the bag. The bag is more comfortable for punches and kicks and is also meant for light cardio workouts. For all the above features, and for being one of the best products out there, this is one of our top picks in the category.

Commit to be fit

This bag is great for boxing practice. These punching bags can be filled with whatever you desire be it plastic bags, old clothes or even cotton. This is a heavy bag and increases your overall power and body strength. Practice using this bag for better balance and hand eye coordination. One can fill it up with a weight of around 25 kg. For those who seek a pocket-friendly punching bag, this is an exciting offer.