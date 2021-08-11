For all leather

The Pro Hydro shield which is a very strong water repellent from shoes also acts as dirt and dust repellent from shoes. It is a high-tech waterproofing, dirt and dust repellent spray for all Smooth, Suede & Nubuck leathers & all breathable membranes. The product is equally effective on all three types of leather. It can be used on Shoes and also on bags and jackets. Make your products dust-free and waterproof with this Pro Hydro-Shield.

Long lasting

The extremely amazing nanotechnology-enabled protective coating of the Vetro Power Footwear Protector Spray prevents water from soaking into your footwear. Ensures your footwear remains dry. The nanoparticles form a superhydrophobic coating layer on the surface of the footwear which is completely invisible. The spray doesn't change the color or texture, or damage the material of the footwear. It is odourless, non-toxic, non-flammable, eco-friendly, and food safety certified.

Protector kit

Pro Suede Champion Kit consists of products that are especially for suede & nubuck leathers. Suede & nubuck leather care spray renovates colors, conditions and nourishes the leather, keeping it soft. The high-quality 2 in 1 sponge + eraser effectively removes dust and restores the nap of leather. The suede brush helps to remove dust and dirt and brings out the natural nap. Its unique design helps clean the sole edge or welt. Regular use keeps suede looking clean and natural.

For sports enthusiasts

If you are a regular sports enthusiast who is fed up with your shoes getting dirty then Pro Cleaning Shampoo is the perfect solution to your problem. It is a very strong cleaner for colored leathers and textiles. It is also very effective for sports shoes, canvas, and sneaker shoes. It also has a special formulation to remove stubborn stains. You just have to apply the Pro Cleaning Shampoo onto the shoes evenly and leave it for approximately 10-15 seconds. Gently rub it on the stains with a soft brush and wipe off the extra shampoo with a soft cloth.