Unicorn pattern

Dress your little girl with this dress which is a unicorn party dress. It is in pink colour and it is made from poly-cotton. It has Unicorn pattern design along with net work. It is a full length gown with sleeveless. You can pair it with a cut hair accessory and closed shoes for her to shine at any party. Googo Gaaga Girl's A-Line Maxi Gown needs a gentle wash for long lasting use and comes in sizes for girls from 5 years to 16 years.

Ornate design

This is a blue coloured sleeveless dress with sequin designs. The material used in this dress ensures that the kid feels utterly comfortable in it. Even with a sophisticated make, it gives ample space inside and makes her absolutely cosy. The material used is rayon and polyester which softens this dress and allows them to relax no matter how long they wear it. It has long frills along with an ornate design on the top which gives a very elegant appeal to this dress. Hopscotch Girls Polyester Sleeveless Sequin Applique Gowns in Blue Color can be combined with a stylish pair of sandals or slips to make your little one look totally marvellous. This dress is available for kids between the ages 2 and 7 years.

Stylish look

This is an A-line maxi dress that is made from polyester fabric. It comes in different solid colours and has a very comfortable yet stylish look. This dress is suitable for any birthday parties or events for kids. It can be paired with a denim jacket or a single lined blazer and you-re sure to make heads turn. Wow princess Girl's A-Line Maxi Dress is available in sizes for kids aged 12 months to 11 years.

Relaxed fit

This is a relaxed fit maxi dress which is made from satin blend fabric. It comes in solid and vibrant colours. This dress has a square neck with a pleated design and it has a long length. You can pair it up with a cute hair accessory and a closed accessory for your little one to shine at the best friend’s or her own birthday party. Adiva Girls Pleated Maxi Length Gown Dress comes in sizes for 3 years old girls to 10 years old girls. This dress can be machine washed without any harmful bleach or detergents.