Cute design

This box looks very cute, with its compartments being leakproof individually and it is removable too. Several boxes are available which are leak proof overall and can result in the items getting mixed up inside. However, this lunch box will make sure the individual item stays the way it should. It ensures that there is no mix-up in the dishes. This is a great option for parents who want to pack some snacks along with the main dish.

Compact design

This lunch box is great if your child is a light eater. Often, giving too much food results in wastage. This is a good lunchbox if you tend to give two items for a meal. The box is leakproof, can be secured with clips and comes with an individual container. Also, the box is very compact and can fit into smaller bags without occupying too much space. This is a great lunchbox for young children.

Easy to heat

In today’s age, eating hot food is no longer a luxury. With the amount of heating devices and microwaves available, why should children be forced to eat cold food? This lunchbox is made precisely for that reason. As a bonus, this comes with four removable containers which makes it perfect for a large meal. You can pack rice, chapatis, gravy/sabji and a salad into this box. This is a great option for people who have microwaves in school..

Extra safe

This is a stainless steel lunch box with a four sided lock and seal ring. It keeps food safe, healthy, fresh and warm. The plastic material outside is BPA free, 100% food grade and non toxic. The leak proof compartment design keeps meals and snacks fresh and mess-free. The 4 latch design is easy to open and close for children and secures lunchbox to prevent accidental spills. It is microwavable and freezer safe, and durable.