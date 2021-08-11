Nylon material

Petshop7 Nylon Padded Red Adjustable Dog Harness & Dog Leash has a Comfortable Grip For Dog Neck & Chest which is easy to handle. Soft Padding Stylish Design with Adjustable Harness Chest Size of 30-35 inch and the harness connecting belt is 7 Inch and Leash Length 58 Inch. It is suitable for Large Size Dogs.

Reflective leash

PawsnCollars Alcott USA 16 feet Super Soft Grip Retractable and Reflective Leash is designed to give your thrill sniffer freedom during your adventures together, without sacrificing safety and comfort, these reflective retractable leashes feature a super soft grip handle, reflective belts (no cords!) and highway grade reflective sheeting on both sides of the leash casing. Its bright neon casing and matching belt also make you + your thrill sniffer more visible in low light settings. built with high-quality materials and construction methods.

Snap closure system

HUFT Adjustable Nylon Braided Dog Leash is the perfect snap-type closure leash for your pet. Use the handle to secure your pet to your chair or a pole. The handle has a snap buckle closure for easy use. Suitable for all breeds, it is simple to handle thanks to its lightweight. For added convenience, it has a metal ring that you can attach your keys or poop bags to. A simple bolt snap closure allows for easy leash-to-collar attachment.

Strong grip

PetWag Short Rope Dog Leash comes with a rubber handgrip and the belt is made up of nylon material with a checkered design it is 24 inches long and 15mm thick leas. The end comes with a soft silicone grip and a rust-free sturdy metal clasp attached to a click and lock snap to hold poop bags etc. The ergonomic design of the rubber handle protects your hand from abrasion.