Premium leather

Women Marks Women’s Handbag is made up of high-quality PU leather with a smooth texture that is easy to clean with a dry cloth. It consists of an inner polyester lining with a Genuine YKK top zip closure, you can keep all your belongings in the inside 2 pockets and an outer single zip pocket. You can use a detachable PU Leather strap as well which is adjustable to various sizes.

Versatile bag

You can make this ladies bag your everyday companion, thanks to its spacious compartments. These compartments are further segregated into smaller compartments and pouches with zips. They enable you to store and carry around your everyday items and knick-knacks in a much organised manner. The Fostelo Women’s Catlin Handbag has been designed and crafted keeping in mind those particular requirements. It is versatile enough for you to carry with you wherever you go. Additionally, the stress points of the bag are double stitched and reinforced with hidden nylon strapping as well. To further ensure the security of the things you carry around in the handbag, this bag comes with a zippered closure.

Synthetic Bag

Van Heusen Women’s Handbag is a synthetic material black-colored handbag with 3 compartments and 3 pockets. The Zig Zag top edge gives it a stylish design with a black colored tote with a plain textured body. It is a spacious and durable high-quality handbag that is best suited for formal looks. Zip closures give additional security.

Formal handbags

Lavie Ficus satchel is a great investment for all the ladies who love a sturdy handbag. It is versatile, lightweight and available in multiple sizes and colors. Made from premium man-made leather, this handbag has the latest croco texture at the front and a well-stitched inner lining for easy accessibility and storage. It comes in 3 sizes- Large, Medium & Small. This handbag is perfect for women to carry at work or a formal dinner. It can be paired with well-fitted high waist jeans and a stylish blouse as well as with formal trousers and a shirt. The Ficus handbag has a top zip closure for safety and comfort. The bag has 2 compartments, divided by inner zip storage, 2 slip pockets alongside 1 zip pocket, providing plenty of storage space.