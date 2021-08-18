Stylish tote

Giordano is one of the best brands when it comes to fashion accessories. This one is an original Giordano handbag in a beautiful blue colour. The bag looks very elegant and the quality is great. This is also very spacious and can store a lot of things. The bag has many pockets, making it look great and compact. This can be paired up with formal and Indian wear, with ease.

Extra space

This bag by Fristo is a very spacious, slightly rounded tote. For people who like to carry shorter, but larger totes, this is the bag for you. It has multiple compartments and can hold a lot of things. The quality of the bag is great and will be a good purchase. It’s a great bag for mothers to carry around a lot of smaller stuff that the family needs.

Cute handbag

This handbag by Eden looks extremely cute. Even the colour is very cute. This bag will look amazing if it’s paired with a flowing dress. The bag is small in size with compartments. Will be a great bag for carrying very minimal things, but making you look stylish. The quality is great and will surely last long. This is a perfect bag for night-outs like a fine dining restaurant.

Good quality

This bag from Aisna comes in an adorable purple colour which is unique and the matt finish makes it look nice. The Bag is very spacious and has compartments. The surface is smooth, hence you can just wipe it off if it gets dirty. It is of great quality and priced reasonably. This is a great purchase if you are looking for a bag to pair with your purple dress. Also, this will be a wonderful gifting item.