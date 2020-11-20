Great faucets for your bathroom

Special Cleaning System

This ABS health faucet is made of premium quality material that is sturdy and doesn’t leak or scratch easily. It has a long PVC flexible tube and can be mounted on the wall. Hindware F160027 Health Faucet features a Rubbit Cleaning System that ensures there are no blockages in the nozzle. It has easy operability and the spray provides optimum functioning in low as well as high pressure. This also has a very sophisticated look with a mirror like reflective body that stays lustrous for a long period. This faucet has incredible features offering functionality and durability. For the stylish bathroom.

Sturdy Material

This health faucet will give you superior quality and performance. It is made of heavy duty ABS material that is leak proof and resistant to high pressure to avoid blasting. This faucet also has a very unique design that will enhance the look of your bathroom. ALTON SHR20855 features a Mirror-look Technology that keeps the highly reflective surface looking bright for a long time. Apart from this, the material is corrosion resistant, has a chrome finish that makes it durable and is also resistant to scratches. Great for houses that are given on rent.

Easy to Use

This faucet has a white body with black jet spray area that gives it a different hygienic look and also blends well with the bathroom. It offers superior quality performance even during low pressure or poor quality of water and doesn’t clog the screen washer. Kohler Faucet is made of strong ABS material and comes with a metal hose which is extra-long for durability and comfortable use. It has a wall mounted design and provides a single non-slip button for easy operability. Great for families.

Simple Design

Here is a simple designed and good quality hygiene faucet that blends with every bathroom. Its body is made of ABS material with a one meter chrome plated PVC hose pipe. This faucet has chrome plating that makes it appear ultra-shiny. The rubber hose is durable and tough which makes the faucet very easy to use. CERA Faucet will enhance the look of your bathroom as it is made of a rust resistant material. This faucet is also very cost effective. Good for small bathrooms.