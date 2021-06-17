Simplicity at its best

A watermelon pink colored dress material with heavy embroidery work done on it. It has aari work done with lace and beads in floral designs. The fabric used is chanderi cotton, giving you a luxurious feel, being lightweight, and having sheer texture. Despite being heavily embroidered, this dress material looks very simple and sober. If you are looking for a dress material that can be worn at the office or a casual outing, GOPY Women's Unstitched salwar Sui Dress Material With Heavy Banarasi Dupatta is the one for you.

Comfortable crepe fabric

This dress material is made from a crepe fabric that is very comfortable and lightweight. This dress material gives a slim appearance and drapes beautifully on you giving a rippling effect. It is solid black in color with three-quarter sleeves having designs in golden color which stands out boldly against the black background. It is a straight fit and is knee length with yellow salwar having black polka dots all over it. Cloth Clock Women Crepe Un-Stitched Salwar Suit Dress Material perfectly suits any festive occasion.

For Patiala lovers

A beautiful bright yellow dress material made of 100% pure cotton makes it very comfortable to wear all day long because the cotton fabric is highly breathable. This dress material is of patiala style with floral prints on the white salwar which makes an excellent combination with yellow. If you are looking for a patiala style dress material, you must definitely consider Miraan Women Cotton Un-Stitched Patiala Dress Material.

A combo of two

This is a combo of two dress materials. One is a touch of bandhani style to it in red and black, which ensures the print stands out bold. The other one is solid beige-colored kameez with salwar and dupatta having floral designs all over it which gives it a very soft look. EthnicJunction Women's Crepe Printed Unstitched Dress Material has printed work on them and is made of crepe fabric thus very lightweight and suitable for everyday use.