Pot making kit

This kit will help your child paint three terracotta pots in whatever design they want. All the required material will be available in the kit. Your child can use his or her imagination to the fullest and decorate as they want. Later these pots can be displayed, which is sure to make the child feel elated. The kit is safe for children and will not be messy.

Reusable rock art

This rock-art kit can be reused several times. There is a catalogue provided inside which your child can follow or use his or her imagination to draw. The paint can easily be washed off and re-pained. Painted rocks are a very popular decor nowadays. The kit contains four rocks, paints and a brush which is the complete set. Not only painting, but they can also write and display messages too. This kit is very relaxing and your child will be engaged.

Spin-art

This is a unique kit. Rather than painting something defined, this kit lets your child play with colours. Your child can observe different patterns and abstract art from this. Let the colour flow & the spin-art will do the rest. These designs can be displayed as mosaic art or embedded in something else. Basically, it is creativity leading to more creativity, which will surely make your child feel happy.

Origami kit

Origami might be a little tedious, but once your child gets the hang of it, there is nothing that will hold him or her back. Origami is such a detailed and beautiful form of art, that your child will want to do more. This kit has multiple pieces and a guide to help your child create origami or different kinds. Your child can create his or her gallery, gift it or share the knowledge. This will be an extremely encouraging thing to have.