Grease be gone with these efficient oven cleaners

Say goodbye to tough stains

With this oven cleaner, you can avoid spending hours and hours scrubbing tough stains. Packaged in a spray bottle, you simply have to spray all over your oven and an extra spray over any tough stain. Then take a cloth or a sponge wipe to get a spick and spack over or griller. The formula is crafted to remove the toughest and the most rigid stains, spillovers that you may find difficult to clean with just regular soap and water. A tough cleaner for burnt food stains, this one is also suitable for cleaning your barbeque grills.

Fuss-free cleaning

Most oven cleaners will leave your kitchen with a strong chemical smell but with this one, you don't have to worry about that. Easy to use, this one works perfectly lifting the stubborn grease in just the first spray. To use - spray it on your oven or even on your kitchen table and leave it for a little less than 20 minutes. You will come back to dissolved stains waiting to be wiped out. This one is an effortless cleaner for oil and grease that needs no scrubbing.

For heavy-duty cleaning

This one is a non-flammable and non-toxic, chlorine-free option that is perfectly safe to use for your home. It quickly penetrates on to the most rigid stains and dissolves stubborn greases, oils and even heavy soiling. Just spray on any surface that needs to be cleaned, wait for a few minutes, wipe with a scrubber or cloth, and then rinse with plain water. Before use, wear proper cleaning gear and enjoy fuss-free cleaning. This easy to use formula can be used on multiple areas of your kitchen including oven, griller, fryer, griddles and more.

An anti-bacterial and sulphate free cleaner

With this one, cleaning starts in just a few minutes. Available in a 50ml spray bottle, the cleaner is paraben-free, dye-free, phosphate-free and sulphate-free. The ready-to-use formula reduces scraping and scrubbing and keeps your oven, grill and fryer surfaces clean. pray in the area to be cleaned and wait for a few minutes and then, wipe with a clean cloth. Available in a pack of 2, this one comes with a shelf life of 24 months. You can also use this spray to clean your chimney, gas stoves, burners and grills.