Healthy cooking

This non-stick pan is made from pure grade aluminium. It is round in shape and comes in the colour red wine. The pan has a diameter of 240 mm and comes with granite finish. T is made with superior American heritage Dupont non-stick coating for healthy cooking. It allows for lower-fat cooking options. This cookware is compatible with gas stove and induction cooktop which has user-friendly features. The handles are designed ergonomically for balance, control and comfort. Cello Cookwell Non Stick Granite Frying Pan (with Detachable Handle, Wine Red, Dia - 220mm) is easy to clean and very stylish which will become an eye-catching piece of cookware to have in your kitchen.

Long lasting

This pan is made from a durable granite coating which makes it long lasting and scratch resistant. This dosa pan is compatible for use in dishwashers. It has superior non-stick performance. This pan is gas and induction compatible. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa (300 MM) comes with a manufacturer warranty of 2 years.

Stylish look

This pan enhances your cooking and dining experience and has a diameter of around 3.5 mm. It has a granite finish which gives the aluminium cookware a stylish and modern look. The granite finish gives the non-stick casserole a stylish and modern look. This pan is made with pure grade virgin aluminium for quick and even heat distribution which is also health-friendly, PFOA free, heavy metal and nickel free. It is ergonomically designed with soft-touch handles and knobs that provide a firm grip and do not heat up during cooking. Wonderchef Granite Non-Stick Casserole (Induction Bottom, Soft-Touch Handles, Virgin Grade Aluminium, PFOA/Heavy Metals Free, 3.5mm, 20cm, 2.5 litres) is suitable for use on the gas stove, ceramic, plate hob, hot plate, infrared and induction plate with a reliable warranty of 2 years.

Flat base

This pan is made from 5 layer safe and non-stick coating. It has a diameter of 24cm. This pan has a non-stick granite coating which is absolutely free of toxic substances like PFOA. It has a flat base which is sturdy and durable. This pan is easy to clean and has a stay-cool handle which has great coating support and is made from Bakelite. This pan is available for all kinds of heat, including induction. Carote 24cm Non-Stick Dosa Tawa,Granite Coating from Switzerland(Flat Base for Induction and Gas Stove), PFOA Free, 4mm Base comes with a 12 months warranty.